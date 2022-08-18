Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:53AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SUV crashes into house in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house Thursday morning in Glendale.

Glendale Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18 when the SUV hit a parked car before slamming into the vacant house near 59th and Myrtle Avenues.

A man and a woman were riding in the SUV at the time of the crash, however, it's unknown who was behind the wheel. The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was not hurt. Police said the man was not cooperating with hospital staff.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as a cause of the crash.

suv into glendale house

An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house on the morning of Aug. 18 in Glendale. (Rick Davis)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: