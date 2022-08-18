Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale

An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house Thursday morning in Glendale.

Glendale Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18 when the SUV hit a parked car before slamming into the vacant house near 59th and Myrtle Avenues.

A man and a woman were riding in the SUV at the time of the crash, however, it's unknown who was behind the wheel. The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was not hurt. Police said the man was not cooperating with hospital staff.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as a cause of the crash.

An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house on the morning of Aug. 18 in Glendale. (Rick Davis)

