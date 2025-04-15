Man, juvenile shot inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on April 14 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.
The victims were found inside a white Dodge Charger. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details on possible suspects or what might have led up to the shooting.