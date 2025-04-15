Expand / Collapse search

Man, juvenile shot inside car in west Phoenix

Updated  April 15, 2025 7:24am MST
West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 hurt

A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.

    • Two people were shot on April 14 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.
    • The victims are expected to survive.
    • No suspect information has been released by police.

PHOENIX - A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on April 14 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The victims were found inside a white Dodge Charger. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects or what might have led up to the shooting.

  • FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reported on this story live from the scene on April 15, 2025.

