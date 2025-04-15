Man, juvenile shot inside car in west Phoenix

The Brief Two people were shot on April 14 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. The victims are expected to survive. No suspect information has been released by police.



A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on April 14 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The victims were found inside a white Dodge Charger. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details on possible suspects or what might have led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened