Man killed in left hand turn crash in Phoenix, PD says

A 55-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix crash Saturday night, the police department said.

At around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 41st Street and Thomas Road. When they got there, they found John Ybarra, 55, with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The other driver stayed at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggests that Ybarra made a left turn in front of the other vehicle involved which resulted in the collision. All other details about what led up to the collision will be determined through the accident reconstruction process," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

No more information was given by police.

Map of where the crash happened: