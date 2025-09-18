Man killed in shooting involving Glendale officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead following a shooting involving officers in Glendale early Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to Glendale Police, officers responded to a call for service at a home near 91st and Glendale Avenues just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.
Adrian Green, 28, was shot outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
The Buckeye Police Department will investigate the shooting.
Dig deeper:
This was the second shooting involving Valley officers on Thursday. In Mesa, a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers was shot near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.
The man was hospitalized. No officers were hurt.
The Source: The Glendale Police Department