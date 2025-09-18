Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in shooting involving Glendale officers

By and
Updated  September 18, 2025 7:23am MST
Police Shootings
Deadly police shooting in Glendale

A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting involving officers on Sept. 18 outside a home near 91st and Glendale Avenues. No officers were hurt. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

The Brief

    • A man was killed in a shooting involving Glendale officers on Sept. 18 near 91st and Glendale Avenues.
    • The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Adrian Green.
    • No officers were hurt.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead following a shooting involving officers in Glendale early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to Glendale Police, officers responded to a call for service at a home near 91st and Glendale Avenues just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Adrian Green, 28, was shot outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The Buckeye Police Department will investigate the shooting.

Dig deeper:

This was the second shooting involving Valley officers on Thursday. In Mesa, a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers was shot near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

The man was hospitalized. No officers were hurt.

Map of where the Glendale shooting happened

