Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.

Police were called to the area of 24th Street and Van Buren at around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 30, where they found a man shot in a parking lot.

"The man was taken to a local hospital where he was unable to overcome his injuries and died," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "No suspects have been contacted at this time."

The investigation remains ongoing.