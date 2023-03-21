Expand / Collapse search
Man left young daughters inside car while at 'Wine Girl' in Scottsdale, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Mesa man has been arrested after police say he left his two young daughters inside his car while he was drinking at a wine bar in Old Town Scottsdale.

Officers took 31-year-old Larry Morgan into custody on Saturday, March 18.

They say his daughters, ages 3 and 4, were left in the car for at least an hour and were crying.

Investigators say Morgan had been at the bar called "Wine Girl" near Scottsdale and Indian School roads. The girls were turned over to their mother.

Officers booked Morgan into jail on suspicion of two felony counts of child abuse.

Larry Morgan