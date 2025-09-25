Man with machete shot by officers after holding toddler hostage inside Phoenix apartment: PD

The Brief A man with a machete was shot by officers after holding a toddler hostage on Sept. 24 inside an apartment near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police said. The suspect is expected to survive. He wasn't identified. The toddler suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.



A man wielding a machete who was holding a child hostage inside a Phoenix apartment on Wednesday night was hospitalized after being shot by officers, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to a 911 text of a domestic violence incident at an apartment.

"Officers were informed by radio dispatch that a man was holding a toddler hostage with a machete," police said.

Once at the scene, officers looked inside the apartment through an open door and saw the man holding a machete with a toddler on his lap. Police say the man refused to let the child go and surrender.

"Officers used a less-lethal tool; however, it was ineffective," police said. "The man did not drop the machete, and did not let go of the toddler, and this was when the officer involved shooting occurred."

After being shot, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was stabilized and is expected to survive. Police say the suspect, a man in his mid-30s, will be booked into jail once he's released from the hospital.

The toddler was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The child has since been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified.

What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

