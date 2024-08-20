Man pleads guilty to murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3 GCU students

The driver accused of causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 that killed three Grand Canyon University students has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Vincent Acosta pleaded guilty in connection to the crash, which happened at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, near New River.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Acosta was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he crashed into three other cars.

Hunter Balberdi, 19, Abriauna Hoffman, 18, and Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden, 18, were all freshmen and dorm roommates. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third died at the hospital.

After the crash, Acosta was hospitalized before being arrested and booked into jail.

According to court documents, Acosta had a blood-alcohol level of .129. Prior to the crash, nearly a dozen people called 911 saying they had to swerve out of the way to avoid a wrong-way vehicle.

Acosta is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Map of where the crash happened