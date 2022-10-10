I-17 northbound closed north of New River due to fatal wrong-way crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation says Interstate 17 northbound is closed at milepost 236 north of New River due to a crash involving four vehicles.

Just before 4 a.m., a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with vehicles traveling northbound.

"The driver, and sole occupant, of the wrong way vehicle was unconscious and transported to a hospital. There were three occupants in one of the other involved vehicles. Two are deceased and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition," stated Sgt. Jesus Gastelum of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Impairment has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

"The single occupant drivers of the other two involved vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries," stated Gastelum.

The road will be blocked at Table Mesa Road during the investigation. All northbound traffic on I-17 is being diverted back south at Table Mesa Road.

Traffic backup just after 6 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022 on I-17 near Table Mesa Rd.

