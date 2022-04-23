Man rescued after falling down 14-foot trench in west Phoenix

Fire rescue teams in Phoenix, Avondale and Glendale helped rescue a man who fell in a 14-foot trench early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the man had been walking in an area near 103rd Avenue and Indian School late Friday night when he fell. When firefighters found him, he was in stable condition but was experiencing some chest pain.

"Crews lowered a rope to go around the man’s body and a ladder, and then assisted in raising him out of the trench," officials said.

He was taken to the hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A man was rescued after falling down a 14-foot trench on April 22.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.





Photo: Phoenix Fire

Advertisement



