Man riding motorcycle shot dead in Mesa: PD

Mesa Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on April 15.

The shooting, according to a statement released by investigators on April 16, happened in the area of Sossaman and Main Street. Police responded to the scene at around 5:15 p.m., and when they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old Arron Hendricks, lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle with a gunshot wound.

Hendricks, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Witnesses told officers the shooting suspect was in a red passenger car that was last seen fleeing eastbound on Main Street," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say they are looking for surveillance video in the area, and are hoping to talk with anyone who may have information related to the case. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Map of where the shooting happened