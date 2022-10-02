Man running with a rifle and reportedly firing it off is arrested, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road as officers responded to reports of a man running with a rifle.
The man was apparently firing it along the way, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.
Police tracked down the unidentified suspect and took him into custody. Investigators are still sorting out the details.
No further information is available.