Man sentenced for Phoenix drive-by shooting spree

A man convicted in connection to a series of drive-by shootings during a six-month span in Phoenix has been sentenced to prison.

On Nov. 22, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that 26-year-old Manuel Anthony Sierra was sentenced to 22 years in connection to the shootings that happened in west and south Phoenix.

The first shooting happened in the area of 25th Avenue and Baseline on Dec. 31, 2021, when someone opened fire, striking a home and two cars in the driveway.

"Over the next six months, the shootings continued with 11 additional homes and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire," police said. "During at least half of these shootings, the homes were occupied at the time. During these six months, the families targeted also received threatening text messages tied to the shootings."

Investigators say they were able to link Sierra to the shootings by tracking his cellphone's location and through video surveillance. Additionally, bullet casings found at the shooting scenes matched those from two handguns found at Sierra's home.

Manuel Sierra

"The attacks targeted the homes and vehicles of an ex-girlfriend and her extended family," MCAO said. "During ten of the eleven shootings, multiple family members were present when bullets hit a front door, living room and bedroom windows, and a bathroom. Sierra also set fire to the vehicle of his ex-girlfriend’s father."

No one was hurt in the shootings, but authorities say the victims continue to suffer from "anxiety, stress and hardship."

"Home should be a safe place. No one should have to live with the fear of being shot in their own house," said Mitchell. "I am proud of the extensive work by law enforcement and MCAO prosecutors to hold this individual accountable and, most importantly, for bringing peace to these families who had been living in fear."

Sierra pleaded guilty to three felony counts in September. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victims and must also pay restitution.

Map of where the shootings happened