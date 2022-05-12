Drive-by shooting spree: Phoenix Police arrest man in connection with 11 related incidents

article

Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a series of drive-by shootings that began on New Year's Eve 2021.

According to a statement released on May 12, the suspect, identified as Manuel Sierra, was arrested on May 11 in Buckeye.

"These shootings targeted multiple members of one extended family, and occurred over the span of the last 6 months in south and west Phoenix," read a portion of the statement.

The first shooting, according to police, happened in the area of 25th Avenue and Baseline on Dec. 31, 2021, when someone opened fire, strilog a home and two cars in the driveway.

"Over the next six months, the shootings continued with 11 additional homes and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire," officials wrote. "During at least half of these shootings, the homes were occupied at the time."

No injuries were reported, according to police. Officials also credited traditional police work, as well as "advanced technology methods" to connect the shootings, and identifify the suspect.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.