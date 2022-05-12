Suspect arrested after stabbing man, woman in Phoenix: police

A suspect was arrested after police say he stabbed a man and a woman early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the stabbing happened at about 1:45 a.m. on May 12 near 10th Street and Indian School Road.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been identified. He is accused of aggravated assault.

