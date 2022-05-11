Suspect arrested in connection to reported bomb threat near Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix

A man was taken into custody after police evacuated an area in downtown Phoenix due to a reported bomb threat near 3rd and Van Buren streets on the night of May 11, and the investigation involved a suspicious vehicle.

The Arizona Center was evacuated, and the threat prompted an alert to go out from Arizona State University to students and staff at the downtown campus asking them to stay away from the area.

The AC Hotel, APS building, and AMC theater were evacuated.

Officers took a man related to this incident into custody, and the suspicious car is still being investigated.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

No further information is available.