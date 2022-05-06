Phoenix Police arrest man accused of strangling woman to death on bus

Phoenix Police say they arrested a man for strangling a woman to death on a city bus last week.

According to a statement released by police, officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 8:00 a.m. on May 6 about a person on a bus who was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation.

"Ms. Craig was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Detectives, according to police, were later able to gather enough evidence to name 26-year-old Joshua Bagley as the suspect.

On May 10, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole announced Bagley has been arrested.

"After several days and tireless efforts that were a collaborative partnership between several units in the police department and the community, the suspect in this case, Bagley, was taken into custody this afternoon in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police were called to the area about a suspicious person that matched Bagley’s description. Mr. Bagley is currently in police custody as the booking and interview process is completed. More information will be provided as it becomes available. The Phoenix Police Department wishes to thank the community for their support and assistance in apprehending the suspect in this case," Cole said.

Surveillance video showed victim being strangled on bus

According to court documents, Bagley and Craig boarded the bus together near 22nd Avenue and Buckeye Road. They were the only two people on the bus and sat near one another in the back of the bus.

At one point, the bus driver heard a noise coming from the back of the bus, but he didn't think anything of it. The bus driver stopped at a bus stop near 19th and Southern Avenues and noticed Bagley had moved to the front.

The bus driver then stopped the bus at another stop to use the bathroom at a gas station. The driver locked the doors on the bus and went inside the gas station. Once outside, he noticed Bagley was standing outside the gas station.

Bagley was last seen walking northbound on 19th Avenue.

The bus driver then found Craig unresponsive on the floor in the back of the bus.

"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and located the victim with the straps to a bag twisted around her neck," read a portion of the court documents.

Craig was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Doctors said she died from internal decapitation.

Police obtained surveillance video from the bus and saw a man strangling Craig with straps from a bag and pushing her to the floor. After the alleged attack, the man stole personal items from Craig before getting off the bus.

Investigators say they identified Bagley as the man who murdered Craig who had been arrested on May 1 before being released two days later.

Bagley's mugshot showed a mark on his left cheek and the same mark was seen on the suspect's face in the bus surveillance video. Additionally, video from the jail of Bagley being released showed Bagley wearing similar clothing as the suspect in the bus surveillance video.

Bagley was then taken into custody again on May 10. In his possession was a backpack with straps.

During an interview with investigators, Bagley said he wrestled in high school and used the light rail and buses to get around.

When investigators showed Bagley photos of the suspect from the bus surveillance video, he said "that looks like me."

"When Bagley was taken into custody, his appearance had been altered, he had shaved his facial hair and shaved his head," court documents read. "He was also wearing different clothing.

Bagley also told investigators he had been in over 100 fights when he was previously in jail and "would fight people in order to enforce the rules among the inmate populace."

Bagley was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of first-degree murder. Bagley also had an outstanding warrant out of Mohave County. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

Joshua Bagley (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Other Arizona Crime Stories