'Wedding Crasher Bandit': Man accused of stealing thousands from Arizona newlyweds

A man accused of crashing multiple weddings in Arizona and stealing thousands of dollars from the bride and groom has been arrested.

Chandler police took 54-year-old Landon Earl Rankin into custody on May 4 after he stole between $3,000 to $6,000 dollars from two different wedding receptions on April 15 and 30.

Rankin reportedly would dress as a guest and steal from the newlyweds' wedding card boxes before fleeing.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that a similar incident involving the theft of a wedding card box was reported in Pinal County.

Rankin had been arrested and charged in that case, and he was later identified in surveillance video as the suspect in the Chandler thefts.

"It was later learned Rankin was the suspect in similar investigations in the City of Mesa and the Town of Gilbert," Chandler police said in a statement.

In total, Rankin has been accused of stealing wedding card boxes in eleven separate incidents in the east Valley.

Police also reportedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl on him when he was arrested.

He faces multiple counts of burglary and drug possession.

Chandler officers are still searching for other potential victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 480-782-4130.

