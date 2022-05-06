Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
Man dead, woman injured after being stabbed by suspect at Phoenix business

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela article

Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela

PHOENIX - A suspect is accused of murder after police say he attacked another man and a woman with a knife at a business near downtown Phoenix.

Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police said the incident happened at about 12 p.m. on May 5 near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street when 29-year-old Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela attacked two people with a knife.

One of the victims, 46-year-old Jeffrey Matteson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. The second victim, identified only as an adult woman, is now in stable condition.

A third person who sustained a minor injury during the alleged attack was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Valenzuela was arrested at the scene and booked into jail. He is accused of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.