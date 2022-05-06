Man dead, woman injured after being stabbed by suspect at Phoenix business

article

A suspect is accused of murder after police say he attacked another man and a woman with a knife at a business near downtown Phoenix.

Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police said the incident happened at about 12 p.m. on May 5 near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street when 29-year-old Rodrigo Zamora Valenzuela attacked two people with a knife.

One of the victims, 46-year-old Jeffrey Matteson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. The second victim, identified only as an adult woman, is now in stable condition.

A third person who sustained a minor injury during the alleged attack was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Valenzuela was arrested at the scene and booked into jail. He is accused of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.