California man accused of attacking Goodyear woman, stealing motorcycle

A California man has been arrested after he assaulted a woman at gunpoint and stole a motorcycle from a Goodyear neighborhood, police said.

Officers allege that 24-year-old Jose Romero visited a home near 174th Avenue and Cocopah Street in Goodyear's Cotton Flower neighborhood on May 4 and attacked a woman living there. He reportedly knew her, but authorities did not release any details about their relationship.

Romero stole her phone and a motorcycle that night, officials said.

He was arrested near Dysart and Rancho Santa Fe in Avondale the next morning, and police reportedly found the motorcycle and a second stolen vehicle.

The 24-year-old faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, weapons possession and vehicular theft.

