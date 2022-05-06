Expand / Collapse search
California man accused of attacking Goodyear woman, stealing motorcycle

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jose Jesse Romero article

Jose Jesse Romero (Goodyear Police)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A California man has been arrested after he assaulted a woman at gunpoint and stole a motorcycle from a Goodyear neighborhood, police said.

Officers allege that 24-year-old Jose Romero visited a home near 174th Avenue and Cocopah Street in Goodyear's Cotton Flower neighborhood on May 4 and attacked a woman living there. He reportedly knew her, but authorities did not release any details about their relationship.

Romero stole her phone and a motorcycle that night, officials said. 

He was arrested near Dysart and Rancho Santa Fe in Avondale the next morning, and police reportedly found the motorcycle and a second stolen vehicle.

The 24-year-old faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, weapons possession and vehicular theft.

