Man sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend at Phoenix Burger King

A man convicted of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix fast food restaurant has been sentenced to prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Gerardo Alvarez, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection to the April 2023 shooting, which left 25-year-old Maria Ledesma Ramirez dead and a teen injured.

According to witnesses at the scene, Alvarez ordered food and waited for Ramirez to walk to the front counter before shooting her. Alvarez and Ramirez allegedly argued about their relationship and children prior to the shooting.

Phoenix Police said Alvarez fled the Burger King after the shooting. He was later found in south Phoenix and arrested.

On June 25, MCAO said Alvarez was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

"Not only did a young mother lose her life that night, but multiple young people were also put in harm’s way and will have to live with the trauma of what they saw and heard due to the defendant’s callous actions," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "In committing this offense, he altered many lives, but most of all, those of his own young children."

