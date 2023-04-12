1 dead following shooting at Central Phoenix eatery: PD

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway, following a shooting that left one woman dead.

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky, officers responded to a shooting call at a restaurant in the area of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

"When officers arrived they found two women injured by gunfire," read a portion of Sgt. Krynsky's statement.

Sgt. Krynsky said a woman was declared dead at the scene, while another woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect left the area before police arrived," Sgt Krynsky wrote.

Officials said they will release more information on the case on Apr. 13, once additional information is received.

Area where the shooting happened