Man sentenced to prison for killing his wife in north Phoenix

The Brief Stephen Dennis, 36, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of his wife. In 2024, police say 37-year-old Aliccia Dennis was found stabbed in a parking lot near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads. The recently married couple was reportedly discussing an annulment at the time of the stabbing.



A man who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in north Phoenix has been sentenced to prison.

Stephen Dennis, 36, received 18 years behind bars, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Aug. 18.

The backstory:

On Sept. 9, 2024, 37-year-old Aliccia Grant was found stabbed inside a car in a parking lot near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Aliccia's husband, Stephen, was also inside the car but reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, witnesses later told police.

"Witnesses reported that Dennis exited the vehicle, argued with a bystander, then fled the scene on foot after grabbing a bag from the car," MCAO said. "The witnesses rendered aid to the victim while first responders were enroute."

Victim's dying words identified her husband as killer: MCAO

When officers got to the scene, Aliccia reportedly identified her husband as the person who stabbed her.

"As one of the officers continued to apply pressure to the victim’s wounds, the victim made a dying declaration to him identifying Dennis as her attacker," MCAO said.

Related article

Investigators say Stephen called 911 saying that he stabbed his wife. He was found by police and arrested.

"A search of the area where the stabbing occurred was completed, and officers were able to find a knife believed to be used by Dennis," police said.

Dig deeper:

Dennis reportedly told police he and his wife had recently married but were discussing an annulment at the time of the stabbing.

"This wasn’t just a violent crime — it was an act of betrayal carried out by someone who should have been a source of safety, not fear," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "There is something especially cruel about a murder that takes place within a relationship that’s intended to be built on trust. We will continue to aggressively pursue and hold violent domestic abusers accountable."

Map of where the stabbing happened