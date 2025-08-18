Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Man sentenced to prison for killing his wife in north Phoenix

By
Published  August 18, 2025 10:50am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
(previous report): Man admits to stabbing and killing his wife, PD says

(previous report): Man admits to stabbing and killing his wife, PD says

The Brief

    • Stephen Dennis, 36, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of his wife.
    • In 2024, police say 37-year-old Aliccia Dennis was found stabbed in a parking lot near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads.
    • The recently married couple was reportedly discussing an annulment at the time of the stabbing.

PHOENIX - A man who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in north Phoenix has been sentenced to prison.

Stephen Dennis, 36, received 18 years behind bars, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Aug. 18.

The backstory:

On Sept. 9, 2024, 37-year-old Aliccia Grant was found stabbed inside a car in a parking lot near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Aliccia's husband, Stephen, was also inside the car but reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, witnesses later told police.

"Witnesses reported that Dennis exited the vehicle, argued with a bystander, then fled the scene on foot after grabbing a bag from the car," MCAO said. "The witnesses rendered aid to the victim while first responders were enroute."

Victim's dying words identified her husband as killer: MCAO

When officers got to the scene, Aliccia reportedly identified her husband as the person who stabbed her.

 "As one of the officers continued to apply pressure to the victim’s wounds, the victim made a dying declaration to him identifying Dennis as her attacker," MCAO said.

Related

Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, husband arrested
article

Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, husband arrested

A woman is dead after police say she was found stabbed near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads. The victim's husband, 35-year-old Stephen Dennis, is accused of her murder.

Investigators say Stephen called 911 saying that he stabbed his wife. He was found by police and arrested.

"A search of the area where the stabbing occurred was completed, and officers were able to find a knife believed to be used by Dennis," police said.

Dig deeper:

Dennis reportedly told police he and his wife had recently married but were discussing an annulment at the time of the stabbing.

"This wasn’t just a violent crime — it was an act of betrayal carried out by someone who should have been a source of safety, not fear," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "There is something especially cruel about a murder that takes place within a relationship that’s intended to be built on trust. We will continue to aggressively pursue and hold violent domestic abusers accountable."

Map of where the stabbing happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a previous FOX 10 report on Sept. 10, 2024.

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews