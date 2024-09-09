Expand / Collapse search

Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, suspect in custody

Published  September 9, 2024 8:16am MST
PHOENIX - A man is in custody following a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded at around midnight on Sept. 9 to reports of a stabbing near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads.

Once at the scene, the officers found a woman with a stab wound in the parking lot of a business. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The woman was not identified.

"The male suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers developed information and took him into custody," police said.

The suspect was not identified.

Map of where the stabbing happened