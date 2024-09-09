Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, suspect in custody
PHOENIX - A man is in custody following a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say officers responded at around midnight on Sept. 9 to reports of a stabbing near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads.
Once at the scene, the officers found a woman with a stab wound in the parking lot of a business. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The woman was not identified.
"The male suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers developed information and took him into custody," police said.
The suspect was not identified.