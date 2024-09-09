Stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman dead, suspect in custody

The Brief A woman is dead after police say she was found stabbed near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads. The suspect in connection to the stabbing was taken into custody. No identities were released by police.



A man is in custody following a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded at around midnight on Sept. 9 to reports of a stabbing near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads.

Once at the scene, the officers found a woman with a stab wound in the parking lot of a business. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The woman was not identified.

"The male suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers developed information and took him into custody," police said.

The suspect was not identified.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

Map of where the stabbing happened