Man sentenced for shooting Phoenix detective; mover accused of $29K jewelry theft l Morning News Brief

From a man sentenced for shooting a Phoenix Police detective to a Valley moving company employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 15.

1. Suspect sentenced for shooting detective

Aaron Ware

What we know:

Aaron Ware, 25, received life in prison, and more than 58 additional years, in connection with multiple shootings, including one that seriously injured a Phoenix Police detective, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The backstory:

In June 2022, police say Ware and another man opened fire on a detective who was conducting surveillance near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road. Despite being struck multiple times, the detective survived the shooting.

2. Valley moving company employee arrested

What we know:

Makale Winfield, 32, is accused of stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry from a home near Invergordon Road and Bar Z Lane.

What they're saying:

"The homeowner discovered the theft after a moving company had been working inside the residence. An investigation revealed that Winfield, an employee of the moving company, sold three rings matching the stolen items' descriptions at a Phoenix pawn shop later that same day at about 6:16 p.m.," the Paradise Valley Police Department said.

4. Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting

What we know:

Police say officers responded to 12th Street and Bell Road and found a juvenile boy with at least one gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

5. High levels of lead in protein powders

By the numbers:

Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes from popular brands. About 70% of products tested contained over 120% of CR’s level of concern for lead, which is 0.5 micrograms per day.

What they're saying:

"It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested," said Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher who led the testing project.

A look at today's weather

