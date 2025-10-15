Man sentenced for shooting Phoenix detective; mover accused of $29K jewelry theft l Morning News Brief
From a man sentenced for shooting a Phoenix Police detective to a Valley moving company employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 15.
1. Suspect sentenced for shooting detective
Aaron Ware
What we know:
Aaron Ware, 25, received life in prison, and more than 58 additional years, in connection with multiple shootings, including one that seriously injured a Phoenix Police detective, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
The backstory:
In June 2022, police say Ware and another man opened fire on a detective who was conducting surveillance near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road. Despite being struck multiple times, the detective survived the shooting.
2. Valley moving company employee arrested
What we know:
Makale Winfield, 32, is accused of stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry from a home near Invergordon Road and Bar Z Lane.
What they're saying:
"The homeowner discovered the theft after a moving company had been working inside the residence. An investigation revealed that Winfield, an employee of the moving company, sold three rings matching the stolen items' descriptions at a Phoenix pawn shop later that same day at about 6:16 p.m.," the Paradise Valley Police Department said.
3. Motorcyclist killed in crash
4. Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting
What we know:
Police say officers responded to 12th Street and Bell Road and found a juvenile boy with at least one gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
5. High levels of lead in protein powders
By the numbers:
Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes from popular brands. About 70% of products tested contained over 120% of CR’s level of concern for lead, which is 0.5 micrograms per day.
What they're saying:
"It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested," said Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher who led the testing project.