Arizona weather forecast: Cold front dropping temps across the state

The Brief A cold front will bring cooler temps and breezy conditions to Arizona. The high in Phoenix on Oct. 15 will be about 79 degrees. No rain chances are in the forecast through the weekend.



A beautiful forecast ahead, following nearly a week of active weather.

Wednesday Through The Weekend:

A cold front is passing the state throughout the day, which will keep temperatures comfortable and continue to bring breezy conditions to northern parts of the state. In Flagstaff, gusts around 20-30 mph are likely into the afternoon.

The high temperature caps at 79 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday and only climbs to 81 on Thursday. The high will hit 82 by Friday for a slow warm-up. Each day will be dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

Morning temperatures will also be noticeably cooler with a chill to the air, even in the lower deserts. The morning lows are forecast to drop to the mid to upper 50s in the Valley and in the 20s and 30s over parts of northern Arizona, including in Flagstaff.

Big picture view:

No rain chances are in the forecast through the weekend. The high hits 84 on Saturday and 87 on Sunday in Phoenix, again with plenty of sunshine.

Next week, high temperatures will remain in the mid 80s most days. There is just a low chance for showers in the state on Tuesday evening, mostly north.

