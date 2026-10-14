Man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend; water cooler saves pair from falling tree l Morning News Brief

From a Mesa man sentenced to prison for a violent stabbing, to stranded campers escaping floodwaters, and a water cooler credited for saving a man and his dog, here are your top stories for October 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. East Valley man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend

Featured article

2. Stranded campers begin to leave campground after floodwaters blocked bridge

3. Woman shot during disputein Phoenix, police say

Featured article

4. Prop 142: Arizona voters to decide on race and DEI limits

5. Man and his dog ‘Miraculously unharmed’