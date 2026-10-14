Man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend; water cooler saves pair from falling tree l Morning News Brief

From a Mesa man sentenced to prison for a violent stabbing, to stranded campers escaping floodwaters, and a water cooler credited for saving a man and his dog, here are your top stories for October 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. East Valley man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend
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A 36-year-old man was sentenced to over a decade in prison after stabbing his girlfriend 22 times in Mesa. The victim survived the domestic violence attack after her children called 911.
2. Stranded campers begin to leave campground after floodwaters blocked bridge
3. Woman shot during disputein Phoenix, police say
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A woman was hospitalized and a man was handcuffed following a domestic violence shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.
4. Prop 142: Arizona voters to decide on race and DEI limits
5. Man and his dog ‘Miraculously unharmed’
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CLOSE CALL! A man and his dog survived a massive tree crushing their van outside Prescott after an ordinary Igloo cooler blocked the roof.