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Man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend; water cooler saves pair from falling tree l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 14, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published October 14, 2026 10:00 AM MST

From a Mesa man sentenced to prison for a violent stabbing, to stranded campers escaping floodwaters, and a water cooler credited for saving a man and his dog, here are your top stories for October 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. East Valley man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend

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Mesa man sentenced to 15 years in prison after stabbing girlfriend 22 times
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Mesa man sentenced to 15 years in prison after stabbing girlfriend 22 times

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to over a decade in prison after stabbing his girlfriend 22 times in Mesa. The victim survived the domestic violence attack after her children called 911.

2. Stranded campers begin to leave campground after floodwaters blocked bridge

3. Woman shot during disputein Phoenix, police say

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Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting
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Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting

A woman was hospitalized and a man was handcuffed following a domestic violence shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

4. Prop 142: Arizona voters to decide on race and DEI limits

5. Man and his dog ‘Miraculously unharmed’

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Igloo water cooler 'miraculously' saves Arizona camper, dog from giant falling tree
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Igloo water cooler 'miraculously' saves Arizona camper, dog from giant falling tree

CLOSE CALL! A man and his dog survived a massive tree crushing their van outside Prescott after an ordinary Igloo cooler blocked the roof.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews