Man sentenced for stabbing, killing his girlfriend in Phoenix

The Brief Eduardo Galindo-Ramirez was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Authorities say Galindo-Ramirez killed 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero in May 2024. Casarrubias Romero was found with more than 30 stab wounds near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.



A man who authorities say stabbed a woman to death inside a Phoenix home last year has been sentenced to prison.

Eduardo Galindo-Ramirez, 34, received 18.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The backstory:

On May 5, 2024, police were called to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for a welfare check. When officers got to the scene, they found blood in the driveway. Once inside the home, officers found 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero dead. MCAO says she had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Dig deeper:

Following the stabbing, Galindo-Ramirez allegedly fled to Mexico. MCAO says Galindo-Ramirez's brother helped police track him down.

"During a phone call between the two, Galindo-Ramirez admitted to killing the victim during a fight, showering, and treating a wound to his right hand before fleeing to Mexico," MCAO said.

Galindo-Ramirez ultimately returned to the United States and turned himself in to authorities.

What they're saying:

"At no point did this defendant show any regard for Andrea’s life," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "He attempted to wash himself clean of his actions, but thanks to the diligent work of the Phoenix Police Department and the perseverance of her family, he was brought to justice."

Map of where the stabbing happened