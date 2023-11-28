Man shoots woman, then turns gun on himself as police try to arrest him, Glendale PD says

The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night involving a man and woman who are believed to be related.

At around 9 p.m. on Nov. 28, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Peoria and 47th avenues. That's where they found a woman who had life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"Details of the call indicated the suspect, who was related to the victim, had fled the scene in a vehicle," Gina Winn with the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers found the suspect in his car near Peoria and 59th avenues.

"The suspect exited on foot with a firearm and, while officers were giving him commands, the suspect shot himself. The suspect has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries," Winn said.

There's no word on what led up to the initial shooting. No names have been released in this case.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Map of where the original scene was reported: