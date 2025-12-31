Man shot in West Phoenix; suspect at large, police say
PHOENIX - A suspect remains at large after police say a man was shot in the early hours of New Year's Eve.
What we know:
The West Phoenix shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31 near 45th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The shooting suspect left the area before police arrived. The events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For Spanish, call 480-837-8446.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department