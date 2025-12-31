Man shot in West Phoenix; suspect at large, police say

The Brief A man is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on New Year's Eve in West Phoenix. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and remains at large. Police are seeking tips from the public.



A suspect remains at large after police say a man was shot in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

What we know:

The West Phoenix shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31 near 45th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The shooting suspect left the area before police arrived. The events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For Spanish, call 480-837-8446.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the shooting occurred.