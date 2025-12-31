Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in West Phoenix; suspect at large, police say

By
Published  December 31, 2025 3:34pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Police say a man is expected to survive after he was shot near 45th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The suspect in the shooting is not in custody.

The Brief

    • A man is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on New Year's Eve in West Phoenix.
    • The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and remains at large.
    • Police are seeking tips from the public.

PHOENIX - A suspect remains at large after police say a man was shot in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

What we know:

The West Phoenix shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31 near 45th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

 The shooting suspect left the area before police arrived. The events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For Spanish, call 480-837-8446.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

