Man shot, killed in Peoria near Northern and 87th Avenues; suspect arrested

A man who was shot dead was found in the street by Peoria Police on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 3.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northern and 87th Avenues for reports of a shooting. There they found the 19-year-old victim who was declared dead at the scene.

On Jan. 4, police announced 19-year-old David Sanchez was arrested in connection to the shooting.

David Sanchez

Sanchez is accused of first-degree murder.

