Man shot, killed in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that left a man dead.

According to police, officers just after 5 a.m. on June 20 responded to 22nd Street and Thomas Road for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

"What led up to the shooting and the suspect(s) involved remains part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a statement.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: