Man shot in south Phoenix, suspect sought

August 21, 2024
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near 40th Street and Baseline Road. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX - Police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wednesday in south Phoenix.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Multiple schools in the area were briefly put on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect.

No further details on the shooting were released.

Map of where the shooting happened