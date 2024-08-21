Man shot in south Phoenix, suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wednesday in south Phoenix.
The shooting happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.
Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.
Multiple schools in the area were briefly put on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect.
No further details on the shooting were released.
