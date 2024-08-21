Man shot in south Phoenix, suspect sought

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot near 40th Street and Baseline Road. The shooting suspect remains on the loose.



Police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wednesday in south Phoenix.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Multiple schools in the area were briefly put on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect.

No further details on the shooting were released.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department, as well as officers at the scene.

