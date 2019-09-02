Man steals ATM by hiding it under cardboard box and wheeling it out of hospital, police say

A man walked into a hospital in Oregon and covered an ATM using a cardboard box in order to discreetly wheel it out of the building, police said.

The suspect, described as a white male, was captured on surveillance footage around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 17 walking into the Providence Milwaukie Hospital, police said. The man covered the ATM with a cardboard box, cut the wires and wheeled it out on a hand cart.

The suspect was pictured in surveillance footage at Providence Milwaukie Hospital, police said. The ATM was reported to have $17,000 in it when the machine was stolen. (Photo credit: Milwaukie Police Department)

The ATM was then loaded into a black or dark-colored Subaru, which appeared to have a sticker in the right-hand corner of the rear window, according to police.

The ATM was reported to have $17,000 in it when the machine was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to contact the Milkwaukie Police Department.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.