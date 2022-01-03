Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend, speeding away with her body: Milpitas police

A high-speed pursuit involving Milpitas police and a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and speeding away with her body ended Sunday afternoon in Fremont, when the suspect crashed the car near Warren Ave., east of Kato Drive.

A 42-year-old San Jose man was taken to the hospital with injures from the crash and what police described as "self-inflicted" injures.

Officers found the 35-year-old woman in the car's backseat and attempted life-saving measures. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police say she had injuries consistent with being assaulted with a weapon.

Milpitas police received a call at 12:42 p.m. requesting a welfare check on the woman in the area of Dixon Road and N. Milpitas Boulevard.

The caller was concerned for the woman after she told the reporting party her ex-boyfriend was possibly following her.

Officers arrived to find the woman's vehicle driving out of a parking lot at a high rate of speed.

A witness told police they saw a dead woman inside the vehicle.

Officers pursued the fleeing suspect into Fremont, where the chase ended in a solo vehicle collision.

Police said the woman and suspect previously dated. There are no outstanding suspects.

Detectives have identified and were processing multiple crime scenes, including a city-owned parking lot at 1265 N. Milpitas Blvd.

Police said the identities of the suspect and woman are being withheld, pending notification of the woman's family.

Police ask anyone with information call them at (408) 586-2400 or leave an anonymous tip at the crime tip hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.