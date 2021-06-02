Man suspected of shooting, injuring 3 Wilmington officers found dead after standoff

article

Officials in Wilmington say a 31-year-old man who allegedly shot three police officers during a domestic dispute barricaded himself inside an apartment for several hours before turning the gun on himself.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 2400 block of North Market Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a domestic dispute in progress. When police approached the apartment, officials say Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna shot three officers.

The officers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of the officers has since been released from the hospital.

A large contingent of law enforcement agencies swarmed the apartment building for about 12 hours to try to convince Goodwyn to surrender. A large spotlight was focused on the third-floor apartment near the backside of the building overnight.

Residents located between 23rd Street and 27th Street from West Street to Carter Street were asked to shelter in place for nearly 10 hours while police secured the area. The Wilmington Police Department lifted the shelter in place just before 11 a.m.

Officers eventually entered the apartment and found Goodwyn dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an update from the Wilmington Police Department.

SWAT officers on Thursday morning used a ladder truck from the Wilmington Fire Department to enter the apartment and remove three people, including a small child.

In a Thursday morning statement Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who co-chairs the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus, said he is praying for the injured officers.

"I am praying for the wounded officers of the Wilmington Police Department and thankful that they are in stable condition, on the path toward a speedy recovery," Coons said. "I’m grateful for their service and thinking about the first responders and the residents of Wilmington impacted by this tragic incident."

Delaware Gov. John Carney also tweeted his hope for the speedy recovery of the wounded officers.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said he visited the two hospitalized officers and reached out to the third officer via telephone. He said all three officers "are in good spirits & are being well cared for by wonderful medical professionals and are with their supportive families."

