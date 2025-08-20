Man, teen arrested after shots fired during OfferUp transaction in Mesa: PD

The Brief Brandon Major, 20, and a 13-year-old boy were arrested after allegedly shooting at each other on Aug. 19. Police say the teen robbed Major during an OfferUp transaction near McKellips Road and Stapley Drive. Major allegedly pulled out his own gun and shot the teen in the leg.



A man and a teenager are behind bars following a shooting on Tuesday night in a Mesa neighborhood.

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, officers on Aug. 19 responded to reports of shots fired near McKellips Road and Stapley Drive just before 8 p.m.

"One caller reported bullet holes in their front door while another caller reported their 13-year-old son had been shot," police said.

Officers found the 13-year-old, who had a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted leaving the scene and the driver, 20-year-old Brandon Major, was detained.

Shots fired during OfferUp sale

Investigators say Major met the teenager to buy a ring that was posted for sale online.

"During the transaction, the juvenile pulled a handgun and robbed Major before running away," police said. "Major pulled his own handgun and shot at the juvenile, striking him in the leg. The juvenile returned fire but did not strike Major. During the exchange of gunfire several occupied residences were struck."

Major was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault, endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The teenager was also booked into a juvenile detention center and is accused of armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

The teen was identified because he is a minor.

Map of where the shooting happened