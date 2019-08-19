Man thankful after neighbors took action to save dogs from house fire

It's a scenario no one wants to think of: a fire breaks out at a home with their pets there, alone.

That scenario, however, happened Sunday morning to a family who lives in North Central Phoenix.

"It's all gone," said Ron Bonanni. "Nothing salvageable."

It may be hard to feel fortunate following a devastating fire, but Bonanni says he's grateful for his neighbors who saved his three poodles: Vayda, Magic, and Ruby.

"It was fully engulfed in smoke when they went in to find the dogs," said Bonanni. "Some people would just, 'I'm not going in there', but he did, thank God, and all three came out OK."

Bonanni and his daughter weren't home when the fire broke out Sunday morning, but he says neighbors rushed in and got two poodles. Ruby, who is about 14 and blind, did not make it out right away. An off-duty firefighter who happens to live down the street came running when the fire broke out, and kicked in the front door.

"I love the fact we have people serving us who will run towards the danger, you know?" said Bonanni.

Phoenix Fire officials say the firefighter did suffer some burns on his forearms, but was released from the hospital Sunday after minor wound care. Bonanni says he will go and thank the firefighter in person. Right now, he's picking up the pieces

"What are you going to do? You move on. You try to survive it," said Bonanni.