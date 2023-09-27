Man tried to buy firearms with fake ID at Arizona gun show, police say

Police say a California man was arrested after he tried to buy two guns at a Mesa Convention Center gun show with a forged Arizona driver's license.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Nathaniel Mead went to the Crossroads of the West Gun Show on Sept. 24 and tried to buy firearms with a false ID from the Arizona State Armory booth. Mead also allegedly filled out an ATF form with false information.

Employees working at the booth called police, saying that they recognized him from previous instances where allegedly used different identification to buy guns.

"They advised that [Mead] was at their booth and attempting to purchase 2 firearms using a false ID," court documents read.

Police arrested Mead and said they found other fake ID's in his wallet.

Mead was booked into jail on a $15,000 bond. He is accused of forgery.

Nathaniel Mead

