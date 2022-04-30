Man wanted for stealing employee's wallet at Fry's grocery store in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a wallet from an employee break room at a Fry's grocery store.

The alleged burglary happened at a Fry's near 19th Avenue and Glendale back on Feb. 26.

That morning, the suspect was seen on camera looking around the outside of the lounge before walking in and stealing the wallet.

He was then seen leaving in a blue sedan with a missing hubcap and some damaged paint, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s with a goatee and tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The suspect reportedly fled in a blue sedan. (Silent Witness)