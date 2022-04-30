Man wanted for stealing employee's wallet at Fry's grocery store in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man wanted for stealing employee's wallet at Fry's grocery store in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Silent Witness: Man wanted for stealing wallet from Fry's employee in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a wallet from an employee break room at a Fry's grocery store.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a wallet from an employee break room at a Fry's grocery store.

The alleged burglary happened at a Fry's near 19th Avenue and Glendale back on Feb. 26.

That morning, the suspect was seen on camera looking around the outside of the lounge before walking in and stealing the wallet.

He was then seen leaving in a blue sedan with a missing hubcap and some damaged paint, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s with a goatee and tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The suspect reportedly fled in a blue sedan.

The suspect reportedly fled in a blue sedan. (Silent Witness)

