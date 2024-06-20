Man who stole $1M worth of merchandise in AZ, other states sentenced to prison

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:29 PM MST until THU 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:33 PM MST until THU 4:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Man who stole $1M worth of merchandise in AZ, other states sentenced to prison

By
Updated  June 20, 2024 3:42pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

Juan Ambriz-Rincon. Photo from MCAO

PHOENIX - A "prolific" organized retail thief was sentenced to years in prison after being convicted of stealing more than a million dollars worth of merchandise in Arizona, among other states.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on June 20 that Juan Ambriz-Rincon will spend three-and-a-half years in prison and must pay $300,000 in restitution.

"Rather than being gainfully employed, this criminal made it his full-time job to steal over $1M from retail stores and then re-sell the stolen merchandise," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

Ambriz-Rincon pleaded guilty to felony counts in April. Those counts include charges of organized retail theft, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of dangerous drugs.

"Although the crimes were committed in several states, the victim company asked MCAO to prosecute here because of MCAO’s expertise in organized retail theft case," the county attorney's office said.

MCAO says The Home Depot was the only victim in the thefts.

"The Home Depot continues to feel the pressure of organized retail crime across the country.  The work of Rachel Mitchell and her team is instrumental in ensuring we can reverse this growing trend in Maricopa County," said The Home Depot’s senior manager of Organized Retail Crime, Sean Browne.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: