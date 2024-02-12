Expand / Collapse search

Man, woman killed in north Phoenix shooting: police

PHOENIX - Two people are dead following a reported domestic violence incident at a north Phoenix home, police said.

Officers responded to the home just before 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 12 near State Route 51 and Bell Road.

"When they arrived, they found a man exiting the house and claiming there were people dead inside," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Officers went inside the home and found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds. The victims were not identified.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Map of where the shooting happened