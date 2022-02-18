Expand / Collapse search
Manassas woman wins $10M on scratch off lottery ticket for Valentine's Day

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 21, 2022 5:46AM
News
FOX 5 DC
va lottery 10M article

MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Talk about a great Valentine's Day gift! Maria Chicas received a $10 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket from her husband this holiday.

"I thought he was joking!" she told Lottery officials as she validated the winning ticket.

It all happened a few days before Valentine’s Day when her husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart, located at 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas. He scratched the ticket and realized it was a winner.

"Aw, you’re lying!" was her reaction.

Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.