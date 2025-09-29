Many Arizona drivers lose cars to floodwaters

The Brief The recent major floods in Scottsdale ruined a resident's car, which was moved several feet by the force of the water. A State Farm agent noted that comprehensive car insurance is typically all that's needed to cover flood damage. Experts warn that just 2 to 3 inches of water can float and carry away a vehicle, and that water-damaged cars are sometimes resold without disclosure.



The Deck Park Tunnel on I-10 was one of the spots flooded with vehicles floating in the water.

Many Valley drivers started the work week wondering: Is their car totaled and what will this cost them?

Local perspective:

"Oh wow. So that... that is... definitely a goner," said Scottsdale resident Asher Foote as he looked at the damage for the first time.

His Mazda, which he still owes $10,000 on, is covered in mud and dirt.

"It definitely came apart because of the flooding," Foote said.

The backstory:

He was at work in Scottsdale watching the rain fall.

"It was pouring. It looked like a hurricane outside. You could barely see 10 feet in front of you," Foote recalled.

Eventually, his car was nearly submerged in the storms on Sept. 26.

Scenes were similar across the Valley, with multiple rescues as roads and underpasses filled with rainwater. Storm drains couldn't keep up with the onslaught from Mother Nature.

Back in the parking lot, it wasn't just his car flooded out. Another vehicle was pushed several spots away next to this mangled mess of branches here, while there was still water dripping from under another car three days after the storm.

What they're saying:

I's pretty rare to have flood water claims on auto in Arizona.

"Typically, we do see it more [in] coastal areas, not in the middle of the desert. But just like that, storms can happen anywhere, and with nowhere for the stormwater to go, floods can happen anywhere," said State Farm Insurance Agent Tez Adams.

Adams said the good news is that most drivers are covered for floods.

"There is no separate coverage you have to have other than comprehensive coverage in the policy, and typically most individuals will have that comprehensive coverage on their policy," Adams said.

"I'm filing an insurance claim, getting some pictures of the inside and everything," Foote said. "The water level was high, and I’m basically like, ‘Man, that’s a goner.’ I didn’t expect it at the time, but it was very, very unfortunate to see. It’s unfortunate, I’m sad about it, but at the end of the day, it should work out. Everything will hopefully work out."

"I’m going to be a lot more careful about it, especially if there's a storm," he added.

Shahe Koulloukian of Mazvo Car Care Center explained the mechanical danger.

"Once you start it, just like a fan, it sucks in. The motor starts and breathes, it sucks in whatever is there. Usually, it's only supposed to be air. Well, if there's water, it sucks into the intake or the exhaust. All of a sudden, hydro-lock. Imagine an opera singer having water poured down their throat, starting to sing... not happening."

Koulloukian added that two to three inches is all it takes to float a 3,000-pound car away.

"Sitting inside the vehicle and you're like, 'Oh, I'll just get out.' As soon as you open it, it's not very far. As soon as that water comes in, you’re going to flood that entire vehicle with all that carpet," he warned.

In a few months, sometimes flooded cars can be bought at an auction and resold without the disclosure.

What you can do:

Some tips: Get a mechanic to inspect it. Other options: look for mud under the spare tire, or pull out the seat belt and see if there is a water line on that.

Foote also created a GoFundMe campaign after his car was totaled.