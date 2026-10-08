Maricopa boil water advisory issued over possible E. coli contamination

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The Brief City officials in Maricopa are advising residents who get their water from Santa Cruz Water Company to boil drinking water, after Global Water Resource issued a precautionary advisory. Preliminary testing indicated potential E. coli contamination, though repeat testing is required to confirm whether bacteria is present in the water system. Residents are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using, or use bottled water.



City officials in the City of Maricopa are telling residents to boil their drinking water as a precautionary measure.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Oct. 7, people in Maricopa who are customers with Santa Cruz Water Company are advised to boil their water, after Global Water Resource issued a boil water advisory.

What they're saying:

"This advisory is being issued because two preliminary tests indicate the tap water could be contaminated with E. coli," read a portion of Global Water Resource's statement. "Until repeat testing is performed, the presence of E. coli is the water system is not confirmed."

Company officials say they are issuing the advisory "out of an abundance of caution."

What you can do:

Company officials say customers should boil all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, and then allowed to cool before using.

"Boiling water kills bacteria, viruses and other organisms that can cause disease," read a portion of the advisory. "Boil your tap water even if you filter it through a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water."

The advisory states bottled water may be used as an alternative.

What we don't know:

There is no word on when the advisory will expire.