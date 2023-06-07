Maricopa County deputy hurt after Glendale crash

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt in a crash in Glendale early Wednesday morning, police said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 2:40 a.m. near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road.

Both drivers involved - the on-duty deputy and a civilian driver - suffered minor injuries.

"Speed and impairment appear to be a factor on the part of the civilian driver," said Sgt. Ashley Thompson with Glendale Police.

Where the crash happened: