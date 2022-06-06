Maricopa County launches 'Fight the Bite' campaign, spreading awareness of mosquito bite prevention

Maricopa County is hoping to educate the public on West Nile Virus through an unveiling of its "Fight the Bite" website.

The website focuses on mosquito bites and disease prevention as the illness is caused by a virus spread through bites.

While many people may not have symptoms, others can become very ill and even die from the virus.

In 2021, a Maricopa County record was set for cases with more than 1,400 reported.

The "Four Rs" to remember, the website says, are:

REPEL mosquitos using EPA-registered insect repellent

REMOVE standing water from your home and yard

REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens

REMIND your family, friends and neighbors about mosquito safety

RELATED: West Nile Virus case counts continue to rise in Maricopa County: What you need to know to protect yourself

Learn more here: https://swm.maricopa.gov/5811/Fight-the-Bite

"One mosquito. One bite. That's all it takes to change someone's life forever," the county warns.

Maricopa County says its already been trapping a lot of mosquitos and have seen 9 cases of West Nile so far.

"It is important we all do our part in reducing the mosquito population and not breeding mosquitos in our own backyard and property and protecting ourselves from mosquito bites," a county official says.

Numbers tend to peak during the summer months and the county hopes to keep the numbers low, especially heading into monsoon season in less than two weeks.

"Depending on how the weather behaves from now on, depending how much rain and water remains stagnant, warm temperatures, we will be seeing a lot of mosquito activity," the county official said.