Maricopa County Public Health: Different COVID-19 tests answer different questions

Officials with Maricopa County Public Health talked about the different tests that are currently being offered on COVID-19.

In an e-mail released Thursday afternoon, officials say the two main types of COVID-19 tests answer two different questions.

"The two main questions people want to know are, am I sick with COVID-19 right now, and have I had it already," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for Disease Control at Maricopa County Department of Public Health, in the statement. “The first question is easier to answer, but you need the right type of test to answer that specific question."

Officials say the two main types of tests currently available, a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test is used to determine if someone is currently infected with COVID-19, while a Serology Test is used to determine if someone has been infected with COVID-19 recently, or in the past.

PCR Test

County Health officials say PCR Tests have been available since the start of the pandemic, is used by most healthcare providers to diagnose COVID-19, and is reported to the County Public Health Department for their daily numbers of confirmed cases.

Officials say the test determines if someone is infected with COVID-19 by detecting the genetic material of the disease.

Serology Test

Health officials define a Serology Test as an antibody testing that looks for antibodies created by the body, in order to determine if someone was recently infected, or infected in the past.

"Because it takes some time for the body to develop these antibodies, it is not as reliable for diagnosing active infection or for making clinical recommendations for care," read the statement.

County Health officials also say there is not enough information about the test yet to know if a positive Serology Test means someone definitely had COVID-19 in the past, because the test may also detect antibodies to related, but different strains of the coronavirus that causes the common cold.

"It’s like seeing someone at a party who at first glance you think is your friend, but then it turns out to be their cousin who just looks really similar," said Dr. Sunenshine, in the statement.

