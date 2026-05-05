Undercover sting led to arrest of Arizona woman accused of performing procedures without a license

The Brief Sayde Holladay faces three felonies for allegedly performing unlicensed lip filler injections at her business, Slimslays LLC. An undercover officer observed Holladay preparing a needle one day after the Arizona Medical Board issued a cease and desist letter. Officials warn that heavily discounted injectables are often illegal or counterfeit, and the board requires a formal complaint to open an investigation.



We are continuing to track the arrest of a Phoenix area woman for allegedly performing medical procedures without a license, and we have learned it was a complaint that set off this investigation into lip fillers.

The backstory:

We reported on the allegations made against Sayde Holladay on May 4.

According to court paperwork, Holladay has advertised her work since 2024, but is operating without a state-licensed medical director or oversight, which is required for cosmetic injectables.

On April 27, the Arizona Medical Board sent Holladay a letter as they added her to the state imposer list. One day after the letter, court records reveal an undercover operation was conducted, where an officer paid for and saw Holladay prepare the needle.

The other side:

Holladay didn't respond to our request for comments on May 4, but in a statement she made online, she asked her supporters to write letters of support for her.

While Holladay's social media accounts have been taken down, her website for Slimslays LLC is still up, advertising her lip filler injections and dozens of other procedures.

We also went to Holladay's Metro Center office address, but the door was locked.

By the numbers:

The lip filler industry is only growing. According to recent data from the Society of Plastic Surgeons, it's a top-five procedure, with nearly a million and a half performed in 2025.

However, those figures count only the ones that are reported from licensed professionals, and ex There's another side to this industry: unlicensed injections, and that's what experts are concerned about.

What they're saying:

We spoke to patients with issues; all didn't want to show their faces.

"Every hour it just kept getting worse," one patient said.

"Wow, what did I put in my face? Where did this girl get this licensing from? Where did she learn to do this? Is she even licensed?" a second patient said.

When asked if they were under the assumption she was licensed to do this, a third patient said, "Actually I was, 'cause she did have a suite, wearing scrubs, had a little certificate."

Experts Weigh In:

"You can have very serious complications should these injectables or fillers not be administered appropriately," said Shannon Bitza with the Arizona Board of Nursing.

Bitza says if a deal is cheap, it's likely the product is illegal, counterfeit or purchased on the black market.

"Companies will not sell products to individuals who do not have licensure," Bitza said.

FOX 10 spoke with plastic surgeons who say they often have to fix the work of unlicensed injections. Will Humble with the Arizona Public Health Association weighed in.

"It's spreading a lot and it doesn't mean there's going to be a lot of bad outcomes, but it's important for all your viewers, people out here, to do your homework and not walk in and assume it's all hunky-dory because a lot of these places are unlicensed," Humble said.

What you can do:

Anyone who has had an issue is encouraged to file a complaint.