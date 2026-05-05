Brazen Tempe theft caught on camera; crews still working on Hazen Fire | Nightly Roundup

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Hazen Fire continues to burn in the West Valley; surveillance camera captures theft of $4,000+ bottle of liquor at Tempe restaurant; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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2. Expensive bottle of liquor stolen in Tempe

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3. Cause of death for reality TV star revealed

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Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

4. ‘Healer’ extradited to Arizona from Africa

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5. Arrest made in murder case following years-long investigation

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