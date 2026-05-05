Brazen Tempe theft caught on camera; crews still working on Hazen Fire | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Hazen Fire continues to burn in the West Valley; surveillance camera captures theft of $4,000+ bottle of liquor at Tempe restaurant; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
1. Latest on the Hazen Fire
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Over 100 personnel from agencies across the state, including local fire departments and federal partners, are on scene battling the fire.
2. Expensive bottle of liquor stolen in Tempe
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"We're on you. We're gonna get you. We're gonna prosecute you," said an official with a Tempe restaurant where a couple allegedly made off with a bottle of liquor that costs thousands of dollars.
3. Cause of death for reality TV star revealed
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Darrell Sheets’ manner of death has been released. He appeared in the long-running reality show "Storage Wars" and also made appearances on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno."
Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat.
CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.
4. ‘Healer’ extradited to Arizona from Africa
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Alejandro Castellanos Tovar, 88, was extradited from Nigeria to Arizona after fleeing the U.S. six years ago following sexual assault investigations.
5. Arrest made in murder case following years-long investigation
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Wickenburg police confirmed an arrest in the 2021 homicide of Lorenzo Rodriguez Chavira after a five-year investigation.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Tuesday was cooler and windier, ahead of a quick warm-up across the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can expect triple-digit temps to return to the Valley.
Get the Full Forecast